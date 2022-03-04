Resentment over high power bills

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: Residents of Pipa Rangi locality in Phagwara have expressed resentment over hefty electricity bills received by them on Wednesday evening. They even stopped a meter reader of PSPCL from taking readings and raised slogans. Some residents said earlier they would receive electricity bills of around Rs500, but now they were getting hefty power bills of around Rs40,000. They said for the last eight to nine months, they had been getting hefty power bills. Most of the consumers of the locality were unable to pay such high bills. Moreover, the meter readings taken by the department staff were wrong. The enraged residents stopped an employee who came to take readings and demanded that the bills be fixed. Later, SHO (City) Joginder Singh along with a police party reached the spot and interacted with them. On the occasion, the supervisor of the department, Kuldeep Kumar, assured the residents that they would resolve their issue by correcting the readings. OC

Dog show at Science City

Jalandhar: Pushpa Gujral Science City is organising annual all-breed open dog show on March 6. More than 300 dogs of around 40 different breeds like German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Doberman pinscher, American bulldog, Boxer, Great Dane, Rottweiler etc will participate in the event. Dayama Harish Om Parkesh, SSP, Kapurthala, will be the chief guest on the occasion. A team of renowned judges comprising of Olga K Hmelevskaya from Ukraine, Pradip Ghosh from Kolkata and Dr Ankit Chhiber from Kotkapura will evaluate the competitions. An exhibition on domesticated faunal biodiversity will also be displayed on this occasion to provide information to general masses about this important gene pool. TNS

Sarangal inspects EVMs’ warehouse

Nawanshahr: DC Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday inspected the warehouse of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the fourth floor of the District Administrative Complex. The DC said all EVMs would be kept here immediately after the counting of votes ends on March 10. Directing the officials to ensure round-the-clock functioning of CCTV cameras, the DC reviewed the arrangements being put in place for the safety and security of EVMs. Sarangal said proper marking would be done to ensure that EVMs of three of the Assembly seats are kept separately.