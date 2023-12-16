Residents air grievances at police-public meeting

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 15

Cops had to face an awkward situation during a ‘Drugs awareness meeting’ organised by the district police when several residents openly raised questions about the careless performance of the city police and complained to SSP Vatsala Gupta that despite repeated requests and visits to the city police station, no one could be made available to redress their grievances. They sought more attention from the police.

Jaspaul Singh, a resident of village Muthada-Kalan, told SSP Vatsala Gupta that he was cheated of over Rs 2 lakh by fraudsters but despite repeated submissions, he was forced to make rounds of Phagwara and Phillaur police stations due to a jurisdiction dispute between both police stations. He alleged that he was being harassed by cops from the city police, Phagwara.

Similarly, Inderjit Singh and his wife Satinder Kaur told the SSP in the meeting that they were also duped of Rs 3.25 lakh by a fraudster. But despite informing, nothing could be initiated by the police.

SSP, Kapurthala, Vatsala Gupta assured of early action to provide justice to the victims. SSP Vatsala Gupta assured that she was making all efforts to make the police force acquire a people-friendly image. Gupta also assured of all possible efforts to make the district a crime-free zone.

