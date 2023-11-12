Residents all set to enjoy festival of lights today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

Diwali, often hailed as the radiant festival of lights, garners eager anticipation and widespread celebrations across the diverse spectrum of society in the country. This festival heralds a time to bask in the warmth of cherished company, adorn oneself in colourful attire and indulge in an array of delectable dishes, especially crafted for this festivity.

It’s an occasion for reconnection and exuberant revelry. Each individual harbours unique and personalised plans to celebrate the day.

Markets witnessed an influx of the people, especially on the eve of the festival as they made their final purchases and arrangements.

Among the varied initiatives, some locals revealed their intentions to visit friends and families, while others had plans to visit orphanages, senior living homes, ashrams and religious sanctuaries.

Numerous NGOs, trusts and public institutions are geared up to distribute firecrackers, clothing and sweets among underprivileged children in the slum areas to ensure their participation in the festivities.

Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president, Edyouth Foundation, an NGO, said, “Our team has decided to visit underprivileged children in the city’s slums and distribute gifts and sweet among them to brighten their Diwali.”

According to Singh, the genuine essence of the festival resides in the act of sharing and illuminating the faces of the needy. He urged residents to engage in acts of kindness and generosity.

Kamlesh, a resident of Urban Estate, shared that she had planned to offer meals and sweets for the needy at the local ashram. “Later in the evening, we’ve arranged a vibrant Diwali soiree within our community. This gathering would be a celebration shared with our neighbours, friends and fellow society members that would include games, dance and the enjoyment of delightful culinary,” she said.

#Diwali