Residents, exponents hail inclusion of gatka in National Games

Exponents show their gatka skills in Jalandhar. file



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 20

The recent announcement by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to include gatka in the 37th National Games has sparked joy among city residents and gatka enthusiasts.

They believe that the inclusion of the Sikh martial art in the prestigious event will serve as a catalyst for promoting it nationwide. Besides, it would inspire Sikh youth and individuals from other backgrounds to embrace gatka as a professional art form.

District Gatka Association president Baldev Singh expressed his delight over this milestone achieved by the National Gatka Association (NGA), led by President Harjit Singh Grewal. He emphasized that gatka’s recognition in the Khelo India initiative, followed by its inclusion in the National Games, has garnered tremendous appreciation from Sikhs around the world.

Baldev Singh extended heartfelt gratitude to Harjit Singh Grewal for his unwavering dedication in getting gatka recognized and included in the National Games.

Moreover, the District Association expressed their gratitude to the IOA and the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for their decision. Baldev Singh highlighted the diligent efforts of the NGA in working closely with the IOA and GTCC over an extended period. “Through numerous meetings and discussions, they advocated for gatka’s recognition by the Olympic Association and its inclusion in the National Games,” he added.

Prof MP Singh, a social worker, stressed the uniqueness and affordability of gatka as an art form. He believes that it offers excellent exercise for self-control, cultivates human qualities such as calmness, self-respect, endurance, and discipline. As a traditional art of Sikhism, he proposed that gatka be made compulsory in all schools of Punjab, considering its minimal expenses, which would further contribute to its promotion among the masses.

Gurwinder Singh, a passionate gatka player, expressed his happiness and anticipation for the future. Having participated in gatka since childhood during Nagar Kirtan and Holla Mohallas, he believes that the national recognition of gatka as a sport will provide an opportunity for gatka enthusiasts like himself to showcase their skills and talent on a bigger platform and pursue a career in the sport.

Harpal Chadha, a member of the Sikh Talmel Committee, emphasised the significance of gatka’s inclusion as a sport in the 37th National Games, which are scheduled for October in Goa. He said this represents a significant stride towards gatka’s progress at the national level and opens avenues for its better promotion across all states of the country.

Will show skills at bigger level

I believe that the national recognition of gatka as a sport will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts like me to showcase their skills and talent on a bigger platform and pursue a career in the sport. — Gurwinder Singh, gatka player

