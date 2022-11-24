Residents irked over dumping of garbage

Jalandhar, November 23
The issue of garbage dumps is becoming a cause for concern for the Municipal Corporation with each passing day. Residents living near the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Pholriwal and Model Town dump visited the Municipal Corporation to meet MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish on Wednesday. While residents living near the STP couldn’t meet the commissioner, Model Town residents met him. Residents protesting against the STP have decided to move the High Court too. “He asked us to wait for a week as he would look into the matter properly,” said Jaswinder Singh, president, joint action committee, fighting against the Model Town dump.
