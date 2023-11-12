Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

A huge rush was witnessed at Burlton Park today where the administration had allowed the sale of firecrackers. Ninety per cent stalls here are selling eco-friendly ‘green’ firecrackers in accordance with the stringent guidelines of the Supreme Court to curb pollution. This shift aims to avoid any last-minute ban or restrictions prompting manufacturers to prioritise eco-friendly firecrackers.

Rajesh Jain, president, Mahavir Bajrangbali Fireworks Association, said the business was robust this year as certified green firecrackers were widely available in compliance with the standards set by the CSIR-NEERI.

“More and more residents are buying eco-friendly firecrackers due to ban on traditional firecrackers. This reflects a significant shift in consumer preferences,” he said. Vikas Bhandari, president, Jalandhar Fireworks Association, said children were buying colourful sky shots and various types of firecrackers. He said on average, city residents were spending between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 on firecrackers while NRIs and village residents splurged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 on these festive items.

Highlighting the essence of Diwali as a unifying festival for families, friends and relatives, Bhandari said residents were preferring eco-friendly green firecrackers this year.

Happy Jain, proprietor of Shree Ganesh Fireworks stall, said their stock comprised mostly green firecrackers and locally sourced items. “Now, customers specifically request for green firecrackers in adherence to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court and the local authorities. This signals a notable shift from conventional and environmentally harmful options,” he said.

Meanwhile, giving two hoots to the timing guidelines issued by the administration, a section of residents has been bursting firecrackers since early November.

Sunny, a youngster at Burlton Park, said he had bought firecrackers both for Diwali celebrations and the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Sunny said he was hopeful that India would win this championship. So, he bought firecrackers in advance to celebrate the huge victory.

