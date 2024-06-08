Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

To ensure that their voices are heard, the residents of Kot Sadik area today blocked the Kala Sanghian road as they were not getting proper water supply in their area. They claimed that they have been suffering from the problem for the last two months, and had also raised the issue but to no avail. Deficient water supply in the scorching heat has come as a dampener.

The protesters who sat outside and protested against the MC authorities also included elderly women. One of the residents, Kanta Devi, said that it was an everyday problem for them as they were getting poor water supply in Kot Sadik. “There are small kids at home. If the authorities and government cannot guarantee such basic amenities, what else can we expect from them,” she asked.

“Ethe aande hai te vote laike chale jaande hai, fer nai puchde. We had cast votes, but still we are grappling with the same problem,” said another resident.

Recently, The Tribune had highlighted that the Municipal Corporation had been receiving nearly 20 complaints daily related to lack of water supply from several areas. Most of the cases were coming from Kishanpura, Basti Peer Daad areas. Even the residents of Kabir Nagar protested against the MC for no water supply in their area. They sat on road and raised slogans.

The residents had then claimed that they were not getting clean drinking water in their area. One of the complainants said there was no water supply in their locality for the past three days as the pipeline had been damaged.

Notably, until two months ago, there was a huge pendency of complaints with the Municipal Corporation. It received over 300 complaints regarding poor sewerage and contaminated water supply. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting resolved as people from different areas have been protesting almost every day.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.