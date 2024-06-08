Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Jalandhar, June 7
To ensure that their voices are heard, the residents of Kot Sadik area today blocked the Kala Sanghian road as they were not getting proper water supply in their area. They claimed that they have been suffering from the problem for the last two months, and had also raised the issue but to no avail. Deficient water supply in the scorching heat has come as a dampener.
The protesters who sat outside and protested against the MC authorities also included elderly women. One of the residents, Kanta Devi, said that it was an everyday problem for them as they were getting poor water supply in Kot Sadik. “There are small kids at home. If the authorities and government cannot guarantee such basic amenities, what else can we expect from them,” she asked.
“Ethe aande hai te vote laike chale jaande hai, fer nai puchde. We had cast votes, but still we are grappling with the same problem,” said another resident.
Recently, The Tribune had highlighted that the Municipal Corporation had been receiving nearly 20 complaints daily related to lack of water supply from several areas. Most of the cases were coming from Kishanpura, Basti Peer Daad areas. Even the residents of Kabir Nagar protested against the MC for no water supply in their area. They sat on road and raised slogans.
The residents had then claimed that they were not getting clean drinking water in their area. One of the complainants said there was no water supply in their locality for the past three days as the pipeline had been damaged.
Notably, until two months ago, there was a huge pendency of complaints with the Municipal Corporation. It received over 300 complaints regarding poor sewerage and contaminated water supply. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting resolved as people from different areas have been protesting almost every day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...