Residents’ safety top priority, says CP Rahul

Jalandhar, May 27

Police Commissioner Rahul S, who assumed charge recently, held a meeting with police officials and reassured people that the police were committed to maintaining law and order.

Emphasising the dedication of the Police Department to reduce crime, Rahul stated that all possible measures would be taken to ensure the safety and security of residents.

He highlighted the crucial role of citizen cooperation in the fight against crime. He urged residents to report any suspicious persons or activities to the police. He encouraged the use of helpline number 112 to report such incidents.

