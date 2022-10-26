Residents write to Centre for better facilities at dispensary

Jalandhar, October 25
Jalandhar residents have written to the Central Government, seeking better facilties at the CGHS Dispensary and Wellness Centre at the P&T Colony in Jalandhar.
Complaining that patients at the centre have been facing some issues, Suraj Birdi, a resident of Ram Nagar and a member of the Royal Club, Ram Nagar, has written to Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary and Director General, Centre Govt Health Scheme, seeking better facilties at the dispensary.
In his letter to Saxena, Birdi noted that the situation has been growing worse with each passing day due to the acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff members. “The wellness centre is extremely crowded,” he writes, while adding, “The condition of furniture is also pitiable.... All basic facilties should have been provided before declaring/adopting it as a Wellness Centre. It is very diffcult for the patients to sit or stand in summer season without air condition.”
Birdi said, “The centre is highly frequented by patients but there are only two doctors for over 2000 registered pateints.”
