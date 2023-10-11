Residents write to CM, want Nurmahal school to be restored

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 10

Residents of Nurmahal area have demanded the restoration of Government Senior Secondary School, Nurmahal.

Social activist Dilbag Singh, a resident of Bainapur village, in a reminder representation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the school was merged into Government Senior Secondary School (girls) after vacating historic Nurmahal Sarai in 2006 and was made a co-educational school.

Businessman Mangat Singh Sirpal said, “Locals have several times brought this issue to the notice of the Education Department, the minister concerned, Nakodar MLA, and the chief minister but nothing has been done so far in this regard.”

Social activist Raj Bahadar said, “The student-parent association raised the issue of inadequate infrastructure with the State Education Department as previously in 2012 a school building was demolished forcing students to sit on the floor and study.”

The then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of Government Senior Secondary School (co-education) on December 14, 2016. The DGSE has also released Rs1.14 crore for the construction of the building in October 2013, following directions from the Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

