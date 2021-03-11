Resolution for SPV passed at CETP general body meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

A general body meeting of Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) members of Leather Complex, Jalandhar, was held at the Circuit House under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman, Interim Committee, Punjab Effluent Treatment Society (PETS) for tanneries.

As many as 35 members of the tanneries participated besides government officials on the board along with the officials of interim committee constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The DC said during the General House meeting, CETP members unanimously adopted and passed the resolution for re-structuring the organisational chart of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), PETS, laid before the house by the board of management.

He said resolution (s) adopted/passed by the general body of the members of the tanneries would be forwarded to the appraising agency, Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai, and to the Department for Promotion of Industry & Industrial Trade (DPIIT), New Delhi, for according financial sanction of the approved up-gradation project of CETP and to release first instalment, so that the upgrade project works could be started.