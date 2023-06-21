Resolve Gurbani broadcast issue amicably, Takht Jathedar tells govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

Two days before taking charge as the Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh asked the Punjab government not to meddle in Sikh affairs by altering the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925.

In a video message released here on Tuesday, he asked the SGPC to give a report on the work done on the directions of the Akal Takht to make its own arrangements for the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. He asked the government not to interfere in the affairs of the Sikh organisation and said that the process of passing a resolution in this regard in the Vidhan Sabha will weaken the Sikh institutions.

He suggested that officials of the SGPC and the government must sit together to resolve the case of Gurbani broadcast. It may be mentioned here that the Shiromani Committee was asked by the Panj Singh Sahibans (five sikh high priests) to start their own channel for broadcasting the Kirtan of Gurbani.