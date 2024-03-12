Respite for motorists as damaged Jalandhar-Adampur road repaired

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

Commuters traversing the Jalandhar-Adampur road heaved a sigh of relief as the dilapidated one-km stretch near Chuharwali has finally been repaired.

The much-needed repairs came to fruition of the heels of the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Adampur Airport on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries, prompted swift action to mend the neglected road just days prior to the event.

Sunil Kaushal, a commuter, said: “I am glad that this event took place because it led to the repair of potholed and broken patches. It’s unfortunate that complaints of the common man are often ignored. Whenever there’s a political event or any government programme, things are done within days”.

Pawan Mishra, another commuter, said the AAP made promises regarding improvement of roads and taking up the issue of Adampur flyover during the by-elections, but nothing had been done.

“While immediate repairs offer temporary respite, a long-term strategy is essential to ensure the safety and convenience of commuters along the roads,” commuters said.

