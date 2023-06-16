Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 15

The District Task Force formed to check child labour and begging in the district has been conducting raids at dhabas and hotels, led by District Child Protection Officer Kanchan Arora. The owner of a restaurant located at Chandigarh Road was on Wednesday slapped with a fine for employing a 17-year-old boy.

Illegal to make children work It is illegal to make children work between 7 pm and 8 am. If a person does not comply with the norms, strict action will be taken. —Kanchan Arora, District Child Protection Officer

Arora enlightened local residents and shopkeepers about what steps they should take to help rein in child labour. She noted, “Children aged between 0 and 14 years cannot work. And children aged between 14 and 18 years can work with their parents and family members in a non-hazardous establishment; but they should be allowed to attend school.” She stressed, “It is illegal to make children work between 7 pm and 8 am.”

She warned, “If a person does not comply with the norms pertaining to child labour, strict action will be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act.”