Restore Old Pension Scheme, teachers urge LS candidates

Jalandhar, April 28

With the Lok Sabha elections underway, the Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) has intensified its struggle for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for the Punjab Government employees. Expressing dismay over the diversion of electoral discourse from pertinent issues in a press conference held here on Sunday, GTU members highlighted the plight of employees who have been deprived of their rightful pension since 2004.

They said the pension issue, a bone of contention among Punjab employees, stemmed from the decision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Chief Minister of Punjab, now a BJP leader, Capt Amarinder Singh to halt pension post-2004. GTU leaders condemned this move, underscoring the disparity between the pension policies for common employees and elected representatives.

Karnail Phillaur, president of the GTU, Jalandhar, and Ganesh Bhagat, state press secretary, criticised the failure of the AAP-led Punjab Government, led by Bhagwant Singh Maan, to address the pension grievances. They emphasised the significance of pension as a fundamental right, not a concession.

In a symbolic gesture, employees are displaying posters outside their homes, questioning political candidates about their stance on pension restoration. “Support for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme will determine our vote,” said GTU leaders, warning of protests if their demands were not met.

