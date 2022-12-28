Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Jalandhar, December 27
A meeting was held between members of the delimitation board and the Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh on Monday. Senior officials from the board have reportedly asked the MC to conduct a survey again in the areas where anomalies are suspected.
Delimitation board meets mc officials
- "A careless approach in conducting the survey can clearly be seen,” said a member present in the meeting of the delimitation board and the Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh on Monday
- According to the survey done by the MC, the population of the city is approximately 8,75,000. As per the 2011 census, it is 9,16,735
Sources who were present in the meeting said the state-level local bodies officials have asked the district officials to complete the survey and submit the report within 15 days.
Notably, some theories regarding a decline in the population were making rounds, including youths going abroad in high numbers. “If people are going abroad, then the birth rate should also be taken into consideration. A careless approach in conducting the survey can clearly be seen,” a member present in the meeting said.
According to the survey report that was compiled by the MC, the population of the city has come out to be approximately 8,75,000. As per the 2011 census, the population of the city is 9,16,735.
“Trends say it should have increased this time, but, instead there has been a decline. We will have to look into every factor,” a senior official had earlier shared.
A private agency was roped in for the work and as many as 72 employees worked every day, going door-to-door for the survey. The non-completion of the survey is being seen as a hurdle in the way of the elections that are scheduled to take place next year. The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year. As per the 2011 census, the Scheduled Castes citizens account for 2,84,516 of the residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother