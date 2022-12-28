Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

A meeting was held between members of the delimitation board and the Municipal Corporation in Chandigarh on Monday. Senior officials from the board have reportedly asked the MC to conduct a survey again in the areas where anomalies are suspected.

According to the survey done by the MC, the population of the city is approximately 8,75,000. As per the 2011 census, it is 9,16,735

Sources who were present in the meeting said the state-level local bodies officials have asked the district officials to complete the survey and submit the report within 15 days.

Notably, some theories regarding a decline in the population were making rounds, including youths going abroad in high numbers. “If people are going abroad, then the birth rate should also be taken into consideration. A careless approach in conducting the survey can clearly be seen,” a member present in the meeting said.

“Trends say it should have increased this time, but, instead there has been a decline. We will have to look into every factor,” a senior official had earlier shared.

A private agency was roped in for the work and as many as 72 employees worked every day, going door-to-door for the survey. The non-completion of the survey is being seen as a hurdle in the way of the elections that are scheduled to take place next year. The city is expected to have 85 wards now. The survey was done ahead of the MC elections that are scheduled to be held next year. As per the 2011 census, the Scheduled Castes citizens account for 2,84,516 of the residents.