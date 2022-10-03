Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 2

Thousands of non-government retired teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University (who retired before January 1, 2012) are being denied their unutilised earned leave encashment benefits causing grave financial distress in the twilight of their lives. Notably, of the hundreds of non-government colleges in Doaba, majority are affilaited to the GNDU, Amritsar.

Many teachers have also died waiting for these benefits over the years.

Even though their association— Voice of Retired Teachers of Non-Government Colleges (VORT) —have taken up the issue repeatedly with subsequent Chief Ministers, the issue has remained unaddressed so far. The retired teachers’’ association also wrote to Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Higher Education Minister, in the present AAP government on the issue on August 22 this year. Teachers said the issue had also been taken up with all former CMs from Parkash Singh Badal to Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Collectively, leave encashment benefits (in crores of rupees) of these retired teachers remains unpaid.

Retired teachers of Panjab, Punjabi and Guru Nanak Dev Universities, all government colleges of the state, all non-government colleges affiliated to Panjab and Punjabi Universities, have been getting their unutilised earned leave encashment at the time of their retirement since January 1990 (vide Punjab government notification No 10/36/89-4 FPI/2033 dated 8-3-1990). Copies of the notification were also endorsed to all three affiliating universities of the state namely—Panjab, Punjabi and Guru Nanak Dev University—for necessary amendments in their respective calendars.

However, Guru Nanak Dev University has allowed this benefit with effect ffrom 1-1-1990 to only those non-government colleges’ teachers, who retired after Jan 1, 2012.

This is the only university of the state which has denied this benefit to those non-government college teachers who retired before 31-12-2011, as well as all the librarians, irrespective of their date of retirement.

Prof (retd) AK Chugh, convevner, VORT, who retired from post of associate professor, DAV College, Amritsar, said, “The teachers of hundreds of these colleges, include those affected primarily in Doaba and Majha region. This is an injustice to these regions. About 100 teachers have died waiting for their benefits, their legal heirs are petitioners in their cases. In the twilight of their lives, the university by denying them benefits, is like denying these teachers their fundamental right to live with dignity in old age. Many teachers are steeped in penury. We have written to all governments but to no avail.”

Prof Chugh added, “Many teachers got meagre amounts as provident fund and gratuity at the time of their retirement, most of us exhausted that amount long time back and are passing through severe economic hardships. Universities do not have autonomy in financial matters, also they cannot have ordinances which are violative of fundamental rights or override the mandatory guidelines of UGC, MHRD and Punjab Government.”

Prof Rashmi Johri, retired from HMV College, Jalandhar, said, “This is a grave injustice to those who retired before Decemeber 31, 2011. If teachers who retired in 2012 have got benefits why are ours being denied. We already fighting for our right to pension and our hard earned right of leave encashment is also been denied.”

#Doaba #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU