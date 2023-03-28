 Retd Wg Cdr claims presence of Indus Valley remains in Kapurthala village : The Tribune India

Writes to CM Mann for assessment of well-like structure at Mana Talwandi

Retd Wg Cdr Jaspal Singh (L) shows the well-like structure.



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 27

A retired Wing Commander from Jalandhar, Jaspal Singh Shoker, says he has found a well-like structure in Mana Talwandi village of Kapurthala which is likely from the Indus Valley civilisation.

As per Shoker, the structure is about 15 ft below the ground level and buried under a huge mound. He said the mound used to be covered with pottery pieces during his childhood in the 1950s.

“I have sent the pictures of the structure, which was exposed by river erosion, to the archaeological departments in Delhi and Punjab time and again in the past three years, but neither of them showed any interest,” he said, while adding that he believed that the brick size of the structure is similar to those he has seen in photos of Lothal in Gujarat.

He said despite his efforts, he was unable to get the site examined by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Chandigarh. He claims he has been in contact with the Chandigarh ASI for the last three years, but to no avail.

The Indus Valley civilisation, also known as the Harappan civilization, was one of the earliest urban civilisations in the world, flourishing in the Indus River Valley in what is now Pakistan and western India from about 2600 BCE to 1900 BCE. It is known for its advanced urban planning, sophisticated systems of writing and trade, and impressive architecture, including the famous Great Bath at Mohenjo-Daro.

“Despite its significance, much of the Indus Valley civilisation remains shrouded in mystery, as much of its writing system remains undeciphered, and many of its cities and artifacts have been lost to time. The discovery of a potential Indus Valley-like structure in Kapurthala could be a significant archaeological find and may shed new light on the history of the region”, he added.

Shoker says if the structure is indeed from the Indus Valley civilisation, it could give archaeologists a better understanding of how the civilisation spread throughout the region and how it interacted with other cultures.

However, without further investigation, it is impossible to confirm whether the site is truly a relic from the Indus Valley civilization, he says, adding that he has written to CM Bhagwant Mann in this regard, and has requested him to get the site examined to ascertain whether it is worth exploring further.

