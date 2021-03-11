Retired teacher duped of Rs 7 lakh in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, May 25
A person duped a retired teacher of Rs 7.35 lakh. The accused called the victim from a foreign number and impersonated as her relative living abroad.
The victim of Nangal Kango village said on May 6, she received a call on WhatsApp. The caller introduced himself as her relative and asked her to get Rs 2.85 lakh deposited into his account so that he could get his PR file cleared. He then got more money transferred into his account and the accused cheated her of Rs 7.35 lakh. A case was registered.
