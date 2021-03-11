Retro Treat Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World School celebrated “Retro Treat Day” in the Kindergarten wing. Ivy Kindergarten attempted to break down the notion of ancient fashion by instilling a sense of achievement in little Ivyians with this motive and to instill an art of getting dressed up in a retro look. The retro motif gave children’’s inventiveness and imagination wings. The crowd got a glimpse of the kids’’ incredible excitement on the ramp. The kids were given this opportunity to show off their talents and develop their interest in fashion. The focus of the event was on good taste and adorable children. S Chauhan, Principal, Ivy World School, congratulated the wing for showcasing the retro theme beautifully. Director Aditi Vasal stressed on the point that such platform opens a lot of doors for the kids and makes them focused.

Industrial Visit for students

Students of Masters in Tourism Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College visited Best Western Hotel, Jalandhar, for an industrial tour. The rationale of this visit was to imbibe practical knowledge amongst students related to hospitality industry especially food and beverage and housekeeping departments. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra apprised them the benefits of practical training and reiterated his commitment to providing quality education to students of the college. The students visited various facilities of the property including banquet halls, restaurant, bar, lobby, front office, guest rooms, meeting rooms, etc. Jitender, Restaurant Manager, demonstrated the various equipments present in the hotel including a variety of glasses, different brands of beverages. The students also studied about restaurant menu. The students also visited various sections of the restaurant, buffet section, etc. They also had an interactive session with the manager of the hotel. Prof Vineet Gupta of the Tourism Department, who accompanied the students, appreciated the support provided by the Principal and Management of the college.

Cracking Competitive Exams

The Centre for Competitive Exams of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a one-day workshop on ‘How to Crack Competitive Exams (Exploring job opportunities in banking, finance and govt. sector)’ in association with IBT Institute, Jalandhar, for the outgoing students of graduate and post graduate classes. The resource person for the workshop was Pardeep Singh (MD), a motivational speaker and corporate trainer IBT Institute. Singh motivated the students to set goals and explained in a very lucid and simple way strategies for remaining focused for achieving the same. He highlighted the fact that for achieving success in life we must accept our failures and follow an optimistic approach. Singh discussed about various job opportunities in private as well government sectors and motivated the students to download various apps like Make My Exam to get the latest notifications of the upcoming competitive exams and job openings. He discussed in detail about various competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank PO and IBPS openings. The workshop ended with a healthy discussion. Almost 150 students from Science, IT, Commerce and Humanities attended the workshop.

Seminar on Stealth Tech

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised a seminar on the topic of Stealth Technology. Dr Gagan Deep Aul, Head, ECE Deptt, DAV University shared his experience in the aforesaid field with the students of ECE Department. JS Ghera, HoD, ECE Department, made a warm welcome of the distinguished guest. Dr Gagandeep expressed that Stealth Technology is used in aircrafts which are manufactured using special coating of absorbent materials like alumina and titanium oxide for absorbing the incident signal and/or deviating the returned signal to make the detection difficult by enemy radar or sonar. In this exceptional technology, the bird-like shape of the jet-plane is preferred for shielding purpose from the signals of the rivals. He emphasised the students to be a developer of the technology. The interactive, convincing and highly motivated lecture delivered by Dr Gagandeep really impressed the staff and students of ECE department. At this time, faculty of ECE department Manish Sachdeva, Lecturer ECE Department, and Devika, Lecturer ECE Department, were also present. Everyone present there highly appreciated the session. At the end, Preet Kanwal, Lecturer ECE, thanked the dignitary for sparing his valuable time and sharing bundle of knowledge with the students.

Workshop on Makeup

The Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised a one-day workshop on Makeup (mehndi and haldi makeup look) by Baljit Kaur from Exotic Institute of Beauty. She gave a live demonstration on makeup that could be donned on ceremonies like mehendi and haldi. She also delivered a discourse on basic facial shapes, product knowledge and makeup techniques step by step. Students of department of Cosmetology participated avidly. Members of the managing committee and Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar felicitated the efforts of the department for organising such activities to hone the skills of the students to perfection.

University toppers

Students of Bachelor of Commerce Semester 5 of Apeejay College of Fine Arts added another feather in the shining cap of achievements by bagging commendable scores. Latisha Luthra scored 319/350 (91.14%), Japneet Kaur scored 318/350 (90.86%), Pranav Singla scored 317/350(90.57%), Aditya Arora and Harjot Kaur scored 316/350 (90.28%), Manpreet Jalaf and Jasnoor Kaur Jandu scored 311/350 (88.86%). Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated and appreciated the hard work of students and motivated them to keep the spirits high throughout the session and make their college proud. She also appreciated the faculty members of the Department of Commerce for guiding them towards the road of success.

‘Aagaz’ at IKGPTU Main Campus

“IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) will give special benefits to the students who perform better in various arts in cultural events on stage. These benefits will be associated with their academic advancement. Initially the university will provide benefits to the students of its main campus and the other constituent campuses. In addition, the university will provide financial assistance to the Master Quiz team in various quiz programmes to purchase special apps for reading or purchase books. Special art galleries will be set up at the university for the best painting students.” These initiatives were announced by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Rahul Bhandari, who is also the Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, Govt. of Punjab. He was participating as chief guest in the inaugural special cultural function of the University. The programme started with lighting the lamp and Ganpati Vandana and then Pavitra Shabad Gayan was delivered from the stage in very respectful manners. The event was specially supported by INTACH, a well-known organisation associated with cultural programmes. Bhangra was presented on the stage by the students of Mohali Campus, while giddha was presented by the students of the main campus. Students performed Gujarati Dance Garba, Himachali Dance Nati from the stage. Stage was conducted by assistant Professor Dr. Sarabjit Singh Mann.

Education award

An Education Conclave Shiksha Pe Samvad’’ programme was organised in which Education Minister of Punjab Gurmeet Singh Hayer felicitated Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions. He received the award for playing a vital role in shaping the society by providing quality education at affordable price. Dr Palak Bowry (Director - CSR, Innocent Hearts) received this honour on behalf of Dr Anup Bowry at this felicitation ceremony. A panel discussion was also held on the occasion, in which Dr Dheeraj Banati (Deputy Director - Expansions) participated on behalf of Innocent Hearts Group. The current education policies and latest NEP, opportunities and challenges in the education sector, brain drain from Punjab to abroad etc. were the main topics of discussion.

Inter-house Volleyball Match

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantonment, organised an inter-house Volleyball Match both for boys and girls where the participants proved their mettle in the game. Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House of Girls team bagged first position while Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House got the second position. In the boys category, Sahibzada Fateh Singh House managed to hold the first rank while Sahibzada Ajit Singh House was awarded the second rank. President Dr Narotam Singh, vice-president, Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl congratulated the winning team wished the others team all the best for future endeavours.

Help desk for BEd admission

Hoshiarpur: A help desk for BEd admission (2022-23) was setup at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, to help the students for completing the online registration. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla said, the help desk would prove to be a big boon for the students aspiring to take admission in BEd course. As per the Punjab Govt. notification, this year Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, is authorised to complete the process of joint admission in BEd course throughout the Punjab state. The last date of online registration is June 28 and the students face many difficulties in online registration and joint admission process. College help desk will also guide the students regularly for online registration and free coaching for entrance test will also be provided. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla further added DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, is a premier college of the Punjab with a venerable legacy and national acclaim for highest academic standards, diverse educational programmes, distinguished faculty, illustrious alumni, varied co-curricular activities and modern infrastructure. The College came into existence in August, 1966 and over the many years of its existence; the college has sustained the highest standards and best practices in the higher education. The college is permanently affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh and Recognized by NCTE, Jaipur and UGC under Section 2(f) and 12B of the UGC Act, 1956. The College is covered under 95 per cent deficit Grant-in-Aid scheme of the Government of Punjab. Presently the college has a sanctioned strength of 300 seats for two years BEd course and 50 seats for two years MEd course.

Tribute to victims of US attack

Students of St Soldier Group of Institutions paid tribute to 18 children, a teacher and two adults who were killed in an indiscriminate shooting at an elementary school in southern Texas. Students Himani, Preeti, Himanshi, Somya, Senali, AnmoldeepKaur, Jasmine Malhotra, Jasmine Kaur, Madhav, Krish and Yuv Narula prepared posters/slogans and prayed for world peace. During this, the students and staff, expressing their grief over this tragic accident, observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the peace of the souls of the children and others who were victims of the attack. Apart from this, the students wished that there should be no such attack anywhere. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said it is a matter of great sadness that such attacks on schools, schools are temples of education.

Ranveer in Yoga Olympiad

Hoshiarpur: Ranveer, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Khuaspur Heera, has been selected for the National- Level Yoga Olympiad. This was said by Gursharan Singh District Education Officer (SE) Hoshiarpur. He honoured Ranveer Singh. It is to be known that students from 23 districts participated in the State Level Yoga Olympiad competition, in which Ranveer Singh from district Hoshiarpur secured the second position, hence got selected for National Oympiad 2022-23. On this occasion, Rakesh Kumar Deputy District Education Officer (SE), Daljit Singh DM Sports, Principal Ramandeep Kaur, Hemraj BM Sports, Reena Rani Lecturer, Satinder Kumar DPE were present.

Ritika Bags Ist Position

DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar informed that in Panjab University, Chandigarh result of BA 5th semester, Ritika, secured the first position in the institution scoring 89.05 per cent. Manish Kumar at the same secured 2nd position having 89.4 per cent marks. Jasmine Saini stood third having 87.75 per cent marks. The College Managing Committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand conveyed wishes to the meritorious students.

Anti-drug street play staged

A special awareness programme was organised by the District Police at DAV Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, under the anti-drug campaign. SHO City Lomesh Sharma was also present in this programme organised under the chairmanship of DSP Babandeep Singh. DSP Babandeep, while giving information about the ill-effects of drugs, made the students aware to avoid drugs. He told how drug dealers trap the youth in their trap and then exploit them. He discussed the social and physical side effects of drug addiction and also gave information about the legal aspects related to it. On this occasion, a play “Jani Dushman” was also played by the students of Rayat Bahra Nursing College to make them aware about the ill effects of drugs. Principal of the school Rajesh Kumar thanked the district police for this event and said such events play an important role in creating awareness among the students and motivating them to fight against drug addiction. /OC