Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 5

This house falling across the Urban Estate market road is a cynosure for all eyes. Almost all commuters passing across this house slow down while passing in front of it to enjoy the nature’s bountiful glory. Hundreds of potted flowers of double-shaded petunias, pansies, dahlias, cineraria, salvias and dog flowers in almost all possible bright colours greet everyone here.