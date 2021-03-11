Revenue Dept services go online

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

Ensuring more efficiency and transparency in working of the Revenue Department, the technical team of the Punjab Land Records has modernised the department’s software.

Now, Punjab residents can get a copy of the “jamabandi” from any fard kendra in the state. Earlier, the land owners could only obtain a copy of it from the fard kendra of their respective areas.

The technical team of the Punjab Land Record Society has modernised the software of its department which would provide prompt and efficient services to people.

Punjab Land Records Director Capt Karnail Singh said the Punjab Land Records Society, Jalandhar, had taken several initiatives to digitise land records in the state to facilitate people. He said 177 fard kendras had been set up in the state at tehsil/sub-tehsil level and laptops were provided to all patwaris and kanungos by the government. They have been imparted necessary training to deliver services far more effectively.

The Director said patwaris would not have to go to fard kendras for updating the records as they would be able to do the same work from anywhere using laptops. He further said the software had also been made technically more secure and streamlined so that patwaris could do departmental works only on laptops given by the government. He said the patwaris had also been provided e-girdawari mobile application through which they would be able to go to the spot and register girdawari through the app.