Revenue officers protest detention of naib tehsildar

Phagwara, December 13

On a call given by the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association (PROA), all revenue officers of Phagwara, Phillaur, Goraya, Nakodar and Shahkot subdivisions and Nurmahal sub-tehsil on Wednesday observed a complete strike to protest the detention of Naib Tehsildar Charanjit Kaur, who is also a cancer patient, in her office yesterday and not allowing her to take medicines even.

The striking officers registered their protest against the mistreatment to the Naib Tehsildar at Bhagta Bhai Ka in Bathinda district. The police had registered a case against some members of a farmer union.

According to the FIR, Jagtar Singh, along with his son and a few others, of Bhagta Bhai Ka came to the Naib Tehsildar’s office around 4 pm for attendance for the ‘Ikrarnama’ which didn’t have anybody’s signature. They started misbehaving with her and started making a video besides threatening to go viral on social media. She was obstructed from performing her duty when the registration work was going on. On the complaint of the Naib Tehsildar, a case was registered against Jagtar Singh and his son and 2-3 unidentified persons.

Tehsildar Vijay Behl, who is also the general secretary of PROA, said it was unfortunate that a cancer patient, Charanjit Kaur, had been detained in her chamber and the administration failed to get her released.

He said a farmer union was building pressure on the police as well as the civil administration to cancel the FIR. He said, earlier also, the Naib Tehsildar was mistreated on December 1 and an FIR was lodged against the offenders, but no arrest was made.

Warning the government, Behl said if strict action was not taken against the Kisan Union members concerned in this case, the PROA would be compelled to act. — OC