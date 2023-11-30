Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Hoshiarpur, November 29
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed a revenue patwari, Narjeet Singh, posted at revenue halqa Sham Churasi in the district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
A spokesperson for the Bureau said a case had been registered against the revenue official on the complaint of Baldev Singh, a resident of Kadiana village in the district.
Giving details, he said the complainant approached the Bureau and alleged that the patwari had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe in lieu of transfer and mutation of his land, but the deal was struck for Rs 25,000.
The spokesperson said the Jalandhar range unit of the Vigilance Bureau investigated the allegations and laid a trap. The suspect was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the revenue official at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Jalandhar range. He would be produced in a court tomorrow. Further investigations were on in the case, he said.
Sought money for mutation of land
