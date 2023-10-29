Revision of voter list: File claims, objections till December 9, says DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 28

According to the programme of special revision of voter lists released by the Election Commission of India on the basis of eligibility date January 1, 2024, the primary publication of voter lists has started from Friday and claims and objections will be received till December 9. In this regard, special camps will be organised on November 4, 5, and December 2, 3. During this time, BLOs will sit at their respective polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm and receive claims and objections from eligible persons.

The above information was given by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal in a meeting with representatives of various political parties of the district today regarding special revision of voter lists. During this, she said that the claims and objections will be settled by December 26 and the final publication of voter lists will be done on January 5, 2024.

The District Election Officer said that persons who have turned 18 years of age or more on January 1, 2024, can submit application in Form No. 6 to get their names included in the voter list. She said that applications to raise objection on the name included in the voter list or to get the vote deducted, to correct any error, to correct the address, or the duplicate voter card can be submitted to the concerned booth level officer. Apart from this, one can apply online through helpline app or voter portal.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the representatives of political parties to appoint their booth-level agents and coordinate with the BLOs to cooperate in getting maximum votes.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, a cyclothon was organised by the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghantaghar, under the SVEEP activity on the beginning of special revision of voter lists 2024. The cyclothon was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner Divya P. In the cyclothon, the youth encouraged the citizens by riding bicycles, to participate in the elections and inspired them to be ready for the strengthening of democracy. The cyclothon started from Government Senior Secondary School, Ghantaghar, and passed through Phagwara Chowk, Government College Chowk, Session Chowk and ended at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghantaghar.

