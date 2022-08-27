Revolving restaurant in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The city’s first revolving restaurant was launched by the PPR group at Hotel Days, near Jyoti Chowk, on Friday. The restaurant has a tie-up with Delhi’s famous food chain Sandoz for Food. The restaurant was inaugurated by Anil Chopra, chairman, PPR group.

Anil Chopra said this was the first revolving restaurant in Punjab and had been built on the sixth floor. The residents will be able to see the beautiful view of the city along with revolving and wonderful food.

Giving information about Sandoz, Gurmeet Singh Ahluwalia said after Delhi and Mussoorie, now he is going to start with revolving restaurant in Jalandhar. Sandoz has 27 restaurants and four banquet halls and has also won the award for Best Punjabi Restaurant Chain of Delhi.