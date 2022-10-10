RGS Eknoor, RGS Baba set up hockey league title clash

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

The RGS Eknoor Hockey Academy will face RGS Baba Palla Sports Club Hockey Academy in the finals of the 1st-Round Glass Sports Inter Development Centres Hockey League, Under-16, at local Surjit Hockey Stadium.

In the first semifinal, the Eknoor team beat Dhannowali Academy 5-1. For Eknoor, skipper Arshdeep Singh scored three goals while Nikhial Mehmi and Sukhraj Veer scored one goal each. Dhannowali’s sole goal came from the stick of Beeru.

In the second semifinal, the Baba Palla team defeated RGS Guru Teg Bahadur Hockey Academy 5-1. Manjot Singh, Jean Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhijit Singh and Gursewak Singh scored for the winning team while skipper Udhamveer Singh was the sole scorer for the losing team. Gursewak Singh was declared the Man of the Match.

Surjit Hockey Society president and former international player Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira attended the event as chief guest. General Secretary Surinder Singh Bhapa, former India coach and olympian Rajinder Singh Sr were also present.