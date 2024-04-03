Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

Jalandhar, April 2
The Centre provided ‘Y’ category security cover to Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural almost a week after they left AAP to join the BJP.
The state government had thinned their protection and now both have got security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Rinku has already been announced as the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar. Earlier, he had four Punjab Police constables and four commandos as his guards. All of them were reportedly called back.
Rinku and Angural had reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which directions had been reportedly given to ensure proper security of both newly-joined leaders, especially since they had been facing protests in Jalandhar over their quitting AAP.
