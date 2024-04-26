Rinku goes live to show poor waste mgmt in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 25

Amidst the BJP raking up the issue of alleged multi-crore scam in the smart city project allocations (regarding central funds) in Jalandhar, BJP candidate Sushil Rinku today went live on Facebook to highlight the condition of garbage and roads in the city while simultaneously taking pointed jibes at the AAP for the poor condition of roads.

While Rinku was himself in the AAP until a month ago, during his live session, he claimed he had tried to take commissioners, officials to spots to highlight the condition on the ground but to no avail.

Starting from a garbage dump near Nakodar Chowk this morning, Rinku raised questions on the government showing the garbage mounds blocking the road and a JCB pick up operation causing a traffic jam on the Nakodar Road. Rinku then made a whirlwind tour of the adjoining areas, traversing through the Link Road, St. Josephs School, a local daily's office and some posh areas, outside which leaves or garbage piled up or roads and curbs were in tatters.

Rinku said the AAP had promised to put an end to the menace of trash but garbage piles still accumulate on roads and have made the lives of people miserable. People are stuck in jam for 15 minutes. These are hellish conditions. Those who made such tall promises and can't even get garbage picked, what can be expected from them."

Rinku's FB live coincides with BJP's repeated taking up of the issue of the alleged Smart City Scam in Jalandhar regarding which party leaders also held a press conference on Wednesday and plan to submit a memorandum regarding discrepancies in CAG report (regarding anomalies in central funds allocations for smart city project in Jalandhar) to the DC on Friday.

