Jalandhar BJP candidate Sushil Rinku’s wife has a slip of tongue at rally; seek votes for AAP

Jalandhar, May 3

Sunita Rinku, former councillor and wife of BJP candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Sushil Rinku, committed a slip of tongue. While addressing a rally in the Basti area here last evening, Sunita said she had come to seek votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Within seconds, her speech was interrupted by some party workers who asked her to make the amendment. Sunita Rinku was live on Facebook when she delivered this speech and the clip from the video immediately went viral.

The viral clip got several comments with some saying when parties are changed every year with such a high frequency, mistakes in speeches are bound to happen.

While she was delivering the speech, Sheetal Angural, who has resigned as AAP MLA to join the BJP, and his brother Rajan Angural were also sitting besides her. Rinku on Thursday visited Dera Murad Shah in Nakodar where he met dera chief and Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

