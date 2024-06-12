Rishi Bhardwaj is new Deputy District Attorney

Jalandhar, June 11
Assistant District Attorney Rishi Bhardwaj has been promoted to the position of Deputy District Attorney. Bhardwaj has been a member of the litigation department since 2010 and was notified as an Additional Public Prosecutor in 2012. Since 2013, he has been handling session trials.
Bhardwaj has served the legal fraternity across Jalandhar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, and Nakodar. He has been actively involved in educating police officers on various legal subjects at the Police Training Academy in Phillaur, enhancing their legal acumen and understanding.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards