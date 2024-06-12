Rishi Bhardwaj is new Deputy District Attorney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

Assistant District Attorney Rishi Bhardwaj has been promoted to the position of Deputy District Attorney. Bhardwaj has been a member of the litigation department since 2010 and was notified as an Additional Public Prosecutor in 2012. Since 2013, he has been handling session trials.

Bhardwaj has served the legal fraternity across Jalandhar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, and Nakodar. He has been actively involved in educating police officers on various legal subjects at the Police Training Academy in Phillaur, enhancing their legal acumen and understanding.

