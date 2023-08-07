RMPI protests violence in Manipur, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 6

The central committee of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) organised a convention here today at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall and announced to initiate a nationwide awareness campaign to address the ‘religion-based fanaticism fostered by political parties’.

“During the first fortnight of September, the RMPI teams will conduct public meetings in the state to raise awareness about the divisive agenda of the BJP and build unity against the policies of the Modi government,” said Mangat Ram Pasla, party general secretary.

He further expressed concern over the recent incidents in Manipur and the communal tension sought to be created in Haryana.

The convention underscored the importance of the 2024 General Election as an opportunity for the country to protect its democratic, secular and federal structure. The convention was presided over by Harkanwal Singh, a member of the party’s central standing committee, and the proceedings were conducted by Pargat Singh Jamarai, secretary of the state committee. Various party members, including Raghbir Singh Batala, Gurnam Singh Dawood, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Mahipal, Ved Parkash, Natha Singh Pathankot and Bibi Raghbir Kaur, shared their views.

Following the convention, a road march was held from the Desh Bhagat Hall to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Chowk.

#Manipur