Road, sewerage projects inaugurated at Wariana

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

Continuing its endeavour to initiate developmental projects in the rural belt, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh inaugurated road and sewerage projects worth several lakhs in Wariana village of the district today.

The minister also announced that the village would get a community hall worth Rs 25 lakh, an anganwari centre, proper streetlights and a school.

Balkar Singh said he would continue to serve people. He said he had been working to take development works in villages and bring them on a par with cities.

Later, the minister also told the district administration to hold a camp under the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar scheme so that every eligible beneficiary could avail of benefit of welfare schemes of the government.