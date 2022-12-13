Roads in bad shape, residents of Garhshankar announce stir

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 12

Locals blocked the Mahilpur-Chandigarh Chowk for about an hour over the pathetic condition of roads connecting Mahilpur-Jejon Doaba, Mahilpur-Kotfatuhi and Garhshankar-Jhungian.

Daily sit-in until roads are rebuilt Protesting residents said a permanent dharna would be held from 10 am to 4 pm daily at Chandigarh Chowk in Mahilpur until government rebuilt all damaged roads.

Raising slogans against the state government and the local MLA, protesters announced a permanent sit-in at Chandigarh Chowk in Mahilpur till the roads are rebuilt. Addressing the protesters, Iqbal Singh Kheda, Sanjeev Kumar Panchanangal and Amarjit Singh Bhinda said the roads had been in bad shape for the past six years and several had lost their lives due to that.

These roads are in Chabbewal and Garhshankar constituencies. During the elections, every party promises to build roads. But once the elections are over, the issue takes the back seat. Enraged, people of the area have announced a permanent dharna at Chandigarh Chowk from 10 am to 4 pm daily from Tuesday.

Long queues formed on Garhshankar and Hoshiarpur road due to the protest. In view of the demonstration, the police force was called from Mahilpur and other police stations too. After an hour, the protesters dispersed and declared a continuous dharna from Tuesday.