Robbers target woman clerk

Hoshiarpur, October 28
The Garhshankar police have registered a case against two unidentified persons on robbery charge. The suspects allegedly robbed a woman clerk on her way to home from work. The victim has been identified as Charanjeet, a resident of Birampur Road. In her complaint, she alleged that she works as a clerk in a court in Dasuya. On her way home, the two accused hit her Activa with a bike near her house, she said. Due to the mishap, her purse fell down and the accused took it away, she added. Apart from cash, the purse contained important documents such as identity cards, ATM cards, mobile phone etc.
Thieves decamp with gold
Unidentified thieves stole copper utensils, cash and gold jewellery from a house in Langeri village. Tarlok Singh, son of Bakhtawar Singh, a resident of Langeri, said thieves entered into the house after climbing the wall. They decamped with 30-35 kg of copper utensils, Rs 10,000 in cash, a pair of gold earrings and two rings. The Mahilpur police have started an investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...