Robbers target woman clerk

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 28

The Garhshankar police have registered a case against two unidentified persons on robbery charge. The suspects allegedly robbed a woman clerk on her way to home from work. The victim has been identified as Charanjeet, a resident of Birampur Road. In her complaint, she alleged that she works as a clerk in a court in Dasuya. On her way home, the two accused hit her Activa with a bike near her house, she said. Due to the mishap, her purse fell down and the accused took it away, she added. Apart from cash, the purse contained important documents such as identity cards, ATM cards, mobile phone etc.

Thieves decamp with gold

Unidentified thieves stole copper utensils, cash and gold jewellery from a house in Langeri village. Tarlok Singh, son of Bakhtawar Singh, a resident of Langeri, said thieves entered into the house after climbing the wall. They decamped with 30-35 kg of copper utensils, Rs 10,000 in cash, a pair of gold earrings and two rings. The Mahilpur police have started an investigation.

#Hoshiarpur