Robbery bid cracked, three land in police net

Nawanshahr, June 28
With the arrest of three persons, the Nawanshahr police claimed to have solved a case of robbery attempt at a shop at gunpoint in Saloh village.
The suspects have been identified as Gaganpreet Singh, alias Gaggu (24), Navjot Singh, alias Monu (21), and Dheeraj Kumar, alias Chetan (22). The police also recovered weapons from their possession.
Nawanshahr SSP Mehtab Singh said three unidentified youths entered a shop, KK Enterprises Western Union, with an intention of robbery around 4 pm on June 25. The police registered cases against unidentified persons.
During preliminary interrogation of the suspects, it came to fore that they were linked to jailed gangster Sandeep Kumar, alias Ravi Balachauria. The police recovered an air pistol from Dheeraj and a pistol from Navjot. The police also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.
“Raids are being conducted to nab other suspects involved in the incident,” the police said.
