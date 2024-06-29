Robbery bid cracked, three land in police net

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 28

With the arrest of three persons, the Nawanshahr police claimed to have solved a case of robbery attempt at a shop at gunpoint in Saloh village.

The suspects have been identified as Gaganpreet Singh, alias Gaggu (24), Navjot Singh, alias Monu (21), and Dheeraj Kumar, alias Chetan (22). The police also recovered weapons from their possession.

Nawanshahr SSP Mehtab Singh said three unidentified youths entered a shop, KK Enterprises Western Union, with an intention of robbery around 4 pm on June 25. The police registered cases against unidentified persons.

During preliminary interrogation of the suspects, it came to fore that they were linked to jailed gangster Sandeep Kumar, alias Ravi Balachauria. The police recovered an air pistol from Dheeraj and a pistol from Navjot. The police also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.

“Raids are being conducted to nab other suspects involved in the incident,” the police said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr