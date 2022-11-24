Roller-skating hockey championship held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The District Jalandhar Roller Hockey Association organised the 22nd District Jalandhar Roller Hockey Championship in collaboration with Police DAV Public School. Children from different schools of Jalandhar participated in the roller hockey event. These teams were divided into four sections. Jalandhar A team was victorious with 11-0 points. Jalandhar C team finished second and Jalandhar B team finished third.

THANKSGIVING DAY AT Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated thanksgiving day on November 23 with fun and frolic. Students brought their favourite snacks and shared it with their friends. Children also made lovely ‘Thanks giving cards’ for their loved ones to express their gratitude. School principal Komal Arora addressed the gathering and distributed gifts and sweets as a token of gratitude.

Placement seminar organised

The PG Department of Tourism and Hotel Management and Placement and Industry Interface Cell of Doaba College organised a seminar on placement in hotel industry. More than 50 students participated. Principal Pardeep Bhandari said its aim was to provide career guidance and placement opportunities available for the final year students. Resource person Devinder Kumar from Capstone Education, Mumbai, guided the students about the career options are available for students in tourism and hospitality sectors.

Academic Award FOR IKGPTU prof

Dr Barinderjit Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science and Technology of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), received the IRSD Pre-eminent Academic Excellence award 2022. He was honoured with the prestigious award during the 8th International Conference on Interdisciplinary Research for Sustainable Development for his remarkable contribution in the field of Food Science and Technology. This conference was held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh.

Quiz on Reasoning and Aptitude

S Ramanujan Society of Department of Mathematics organised ‘Reasoning and Aptitude’ Quiz. Questions were based upon the topics Alpha Numeric Series, Blood Relations, Series Completion, Coding- Decoding and Mathematical Operations. Students of BA and BSc participated with full enthusiasm. Team of Parineeta, Ritika and Harsimran got the first position. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students and praised the efforts of Department of Mathematics for organising such events for the overall development of students.

DOHA RECITATION competition held

Hindi doha reading and story reading competition was organised at Police DAV Public School. Class VII students narrated stories with great confidence. The students of class VIII recited couplets and also answered questions related to them. The judges for the competition were Ritu Monga and Apoorva Singh. A short play and a mesmerising dance performance were also a part of the event.

School Aces in Science exhibition

The innovative efforts of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar in promoting scientific temperament got recognition at district exhibition. Rayman, student of class VII, got an opportunity to showcase her efforts in scientific innovation which have been shortlisted among 50 Best Innovations under Inspire Manak Awards 2020. Her works were displayed with 55 other exhibits from Jalandhar, Nawanshahar and Kapurthala and she got selected among best three from Jalandhar at a district level competition organised by the Education Department at Meritorious School, Jalandhar, on November 17-18. She will now participate at state-level competition. Rayman had cleared the first stage of these awards by making a hand sanitiser from ingredients available at home, in her second stage she had worked on an e-commerce product.

project selected for state level

Two students from Kamla Nehru Public School represented at district level exhibition and project competition of INSPIRE Awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) in Jalandhar. Out of a total of 55 exhibits displayed by students from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr district, the project ‘From crash to safe landing’ of Rhythm Aery grade 8 student is selected for state level exhibition. Ekamjeet Singh showcased his project punter tyre roller at district level. Pankaj Sardana, president, School Managing Committee and the school Principal PK Dhillon congratulated the team and honoured them during the annual function.