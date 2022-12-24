Romantic comedy wins hearts at theatre festival

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 23

The Yuvaa theatre’s National Theatre Festival has entered its fourth week. This week’s offering from Yuva Rang Utsav 8 to the theatre lovers of Jalandhar was a romantic comedy from Patiala, titled ‘Lockdown- Ek Prem Kahani’.

It is a dramatic adaptation of Baljit Singh’s popular novel Talabandi. The play deals with love, emotion, empathy and togetherness, describing the plight of the poor during the corona period. It also hits out at petty politics. The play deals with the lockdown situation during the Covid period. A Sikh youth, Gagan, and a Muslim girl, Sadia, run into trouble due to the abrupt end in the rail service. Gagan — who works for a company in Delhi — has to go home from Delhi to Punjab. And Sadia has to go to Hyderabad. The duo’s attempts to meet with the help of their Hindu journalist friend (Sahil) causes a rift between the two families. Both try to convince their parents, but to no avail. The play dwells on their mutual cooperation, temperament, talent, intellectual level dedication to each other, which creates a silent, spiritual love in both.

The play was adapted for the stage and directed by Dr Lakha Lehri of Sarthak Rangmanch, Patiala. The performing cast featured Navdeep Kaler, Arvinder Kaur and Dil Sidhu.