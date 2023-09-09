Roorka Kalan’s Jaspreet Kaur wins 100-metre race

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Block-level games of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan are underway in the district. Jaspreet Kaur from Roorka Kalan stood first in the 100-metre event in 21-30 age category. She also bagged the first position in the 800-metre event.

Players compete in a race.

Kiran Bala from Government Senior Secondary School, Bir Bansian, bagged first place in the shot put under 21-30 age category. She also got the first position in discus throw.

District Sports Officer Shashwat Razdan said in the long jump under-17 girls’ category, Prabhjot Kaur of Phulwari Public School, Lohian Khas, got the first place, Arsh of the same school bagged the second position and Komalpreet from Jalandhar Public School, Lohian Khas, got the third place.

In the long jump under-14 girls’ category, Sonam of Jalandhar Public School, Lohian Khas, secured the top spot, Manmeet Kaur of the same school came second and Ekam of Phulwari Public Senior Secondary School bagged the third place.

The sports officer further said that volleyball matches were played in Noormahal block. The team of Doaba Arya won first prize, the team of Guru Nanak Sports Club Bilga got second place and the team of Cheema Kalan stood third in the under-21 category. In volleyball under-17 boys’ category, the team of Doaba Arya won the first place, Senior Secondary School, Cheema Kalan, got the second place and Senior Secondary School, Umarpur Kalan, came third.

