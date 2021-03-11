Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday directed officials to send a proposal for converting the Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway into a green corridor in the state.

During inspection of 29,856 saplings planted on both sides of the 80-km stretch of the Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway, the Forest Minister said the department would carry out more plantation, beautification and landscaping works along the national highway.

Kataruchak also asked the forest officials to make a comprehensive policy to plant ornamental trees and Sheesham on both sides of the stretch to give it an aesthetic look.

He said the proposal must be submitted within the next fortnight so that work could be started as soon as possible. The minister said the project would help transform highway areas into lush green forests.

Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction over the growth of 29,856 saplings, including 17,877 in 2020-21 and 11,979 in 2021-22 which was more than 90-per cent.