ROs to permit outdoor rallies with 1,000 persons

Nawanshahr, February 7
Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal said Returning Officers (ROs) of Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur Assembly segments would give permission for holding open ground rallies with 1,000 persons through suvidha.eci. gov.in portal on first come first served basis.
Further extending ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions, Sarangal said physical public meetings in open space with a maximum of 1,000 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground by political parties have been allowed in the district.
He said rallies would be held only in the ground designated by SDMs-cum-ROs. Indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent capacity of hall have also been allowed.
He further said that 20 persons, excluding security personnel, have been allowed for door-to-door campaign. Ban on campaign between 8 pm to 8 am will also continue as before. He said there must be multiple entry and exit points at rally venue with adequate availability of hand sanitisers, thermal scanners besides physical distancing and mask wearing must be ensured in the rally.
The DC said tehsildars of Nawanshahr, Banga and Balachaur would be nodal officers to oversee the arrangements and compliance of the guidelines during the rallies.
He further added that any violation of these guidelines shall be punishable under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.
