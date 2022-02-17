ROs told to ensure videography at all 793 polling stations

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, February 16

Kapurthala Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal on Tuesday asked all Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure the web casting or videography at all 793 polling booths to ensure a free and fair polling on February 20.

In a review meeting held with the Returning Officers and nodal officers, she said the polling stations must have minimum facilities as per the instructions of the EC, which mainly includes tenting and 50 chairs at each polling booth, waiting area, circles at polling booths to social distancing norms. Taking a serious note of delay in distribution of voting slips at the doorstep of voters, she said, “This task must be completed till February 18.” —