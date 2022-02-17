ROs told to ensure videography at all 793 polling stations

Phagwara, February 16
Kapurthala Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal on Tuesday asked all Returning Officers (ROs) to ensure the web casting or videography at all 793 polling booths to ensure a free and fair polling on February 20.
In a review meeting held with the Returning Officers and nodal officers, she said the polling stations must have minimum facilities as per the instructions of the EC, which mainly includes tenting and 50 chairs at each polling booth, waiting area, circles at polling booths to social distancing norms. Taking a serious note of delay in distribution of voting slips at the doorstep of voters, she said, “This task must be completed till February 18.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company