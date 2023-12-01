Rotarian urges UP CM to take control of shrines

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 28

Former Rotary Governor and prominent exporter SP Sethi has urged Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Tourism Minister of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh to make adequate arrangements in temples of Vrindavan and Barsana to facilitate the pilgrims as the uncontrolled crowd of devotees results in pilgrims falling victim to petty crime like pick-pocketing etc.

In a detailed letter written to the authorities, Sethi said the charge of these temples should be taken by the state government like in the case of Shri Vaishno Devi Temple Trust and the security arrangement should be handed over to private security agencies. Giving an example, he said that recently, Shri Chintpurni Temple Trust run by Himachal Government had started a ‘Sugam Darshan Scheme’ for senior citizens and ailing devotees according to which any senior citizen, rich or poor common citizen or VIP, can avail the facility.

He said a senior citizen or ailing devotee along with an attendant can pay obeisance with free e-rickshaw and lift facility free of charge while common citizens or VIPs will have to pay Rs 1,100. Senior citizens or ill devotees will have to pay only Rs 50 for two persons for these facilities, he added.

