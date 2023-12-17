Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

Round Glass Academy and Sai Kurukshetra will face each other in the final of the 23rd Mohinder Singh Munshi Junior Hockey Tournament here. The final match will be played here at 2:30 pm tomorrow.

Today’s fixtures Chheharta Academy v/s Malwa Hockey Academy: 10 am (for 3rd and 4th place)

Baba GS Bodhi Hockey Club v/s Lyallpur Khalsa for Women Jalandhar: 11:30 am (Exhibition match)

Round Glass Academy v/s Sai Kurukshetra: 2:30 pm (final) The prizes The winning team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up team will be given a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a trophy. The third team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 31,000. The best player of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

Semi-final matches were played at the PAP Stadium here today. In the first semi-finals, Sai Kurukshetra defeated Malwa Hockey Academy (3-1), while Round Glass Academy defeated Cheharta Academy (3-1) in the second semi-finals.

While Olympian Gurmail Singh will distribute the prizes, Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon will preside over the closing ceremony.

The winning team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy. The cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given by Udham Singh Hundal, Sahib Singh Hundal, Balraj Singh Hundal, Garjit Singh Hundal (Hundal Brothers Surrey Canada). The runner-up team will be given a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a trophy. The third team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 31,000. Cash prizes for the second and third teams will be awarded by Teja Shocker America.

The best player of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 11,000. It will be given by Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh in memory of late Olympian Virinder Singh who was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian hockey team. The tournament committee will announce the best goalkeeper, best fullback, best halfback and best forward. All these players will be given a cash prize of Rs 5,000 by international player Daljit Singh, IRS, Assistant Commissioner.

In the first semi-finals, Sai Kurukshetra put up a brilliant performance and defeated Malwa Hockey Academy (3-1). For Sai Kurukshetra, Nitin scored in the 9th minute, Jitinder in the 12th minute and Ankush in the 18th minute, while Prabhjot Singh scored a goal for Malwa in the 48th minute.

In another semi-final, Round Glass Academy defeated Cheharta Academy (3-1). Captain Gursewak Singh played an important role in the victory of the Round Glass. He scored two goals in the 8th and 13th minutes of the game. Third goal was scored by Amandeep Singh in the 55th minute of the game. Sahil scored a goal for Cheharta in the 57th minute of the game.

#Hockey #Kurukshetra