Round Glass, Malwa, Chheharta, Sai Kurukshetra teams make it to semi-final of junior hockey tournament

Jalandhar December 15
Teams from Round Glass Academy, Malwa Academy, Chheharta Academy, Sai Kurukshetra have reached the semi-final of the 23rd Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Junior Hockey Tournament.
Four quarter-finals were played on the second day of the said tournament at the local PAP Stadium.
On Saturday, Sai Kurukshetra will face Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, in the first semi-final and Round Glass Academy will face Chheharta Academy in the second semi-final.
In the first quarter final played today, Sai Kurukshetra defeated Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, by 1-0 after a tough competition. Suraj Kumar scored a goal in the 58th minute of the game for the winning team. In the second quarter final, Round Glass Academy defeated Sukhjeevan Academy, Agra, by a huge margin of 9-1. For the winning team, Gursevak Singh scored two goals and Inderjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, German Singh, Sunny, Deepakpreet Singh, Samuel and Arshpreet Singh one goal each. While one Goldipu Rawat from Agra scored one goal for his side.
In the third quarter final, Chheharta Academy defeated PIS, Mohali, by a margin of 4-1. For the winning team, Lovepreet, Vikas and Lovejit scored goals while Rana Fateh Singh scored one goal for the PIS. In the fourth quarter final, Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, beat Sangrur Academy 3-1 and made it to the semi-final.
Semi-final matches would be played tomorrow between Sai Kurukshetra vs Malwa Academy, Ludhiana, and Round Glass Academy vs Chheharta Academy.
