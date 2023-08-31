Rs 10 crore grant for Jalandhar NIT textile technology department

Jalandhar, August 30
The Department of Textile Technology of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, has been awarded a substantial grant of Rs 10 crore by the Union Ministry of Textile under the National Technical Textile Mission scheme.
Dr Vinay Midha and Dr A Mukhopadhyay, coordinators of the project, said the National Technical Textile Mission was an initiative to promote technical textiles and boost innovation in the technical textile sector. The grant is intended to facilitate cutting-edge research, foster technological advancements, and nurture talent in the domain of technical textiles.
They said funds would be used to set up state-of-the-art research facilities, enhance laboratory infrastructure, and support collaborative projects addressing critical technical textile challenges of the industries.
“The department is involved in the research on various areas of technical textiles, especially sport textiles, protective textiles, geotextiles, industrial textiles, medical textiles,” they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months