Rs 190 crore to be spent on revamping tehsil complexes in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, December 11

Revenue, Disaster Management, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Punjab, Bram Shankar Jimpa on Monday said that tehsil complexes were being revamped at a cost of Rs 190 crore in the state and people were being provided with every necessary facility in the complexes.

He was addressing a gathering today after laying the foundation stone of a tehsil complex and fard centre to be built at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore in Hoshiarpur. On the occasion, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, The Hoshiarpur Cooperative Bank Chairman Vikram Sharma and Hoshiarpur SDM Preetinder Singh Bains were also present.

Jimpa said tehsil complexes provide revenue to the government because people come here every day to get their property registries done, but tehsil complexes were not in good condition.

The government took the initiative to make the buildings look better and people coming from faraway places can get a good environment in the tehsil. They would be provided clean drinking water and a proper place to sit. The Hoshiarpur tehsil complex will include SDM’s office, SDM court, tehsildar’s office, Tehsildar court, Sub Registrar office, canteen, waiting area for people, meeting room, Fard centre and record room.

He said the construction work would be completed by July 2024.

Bram Shankar Jimpa said people would now be able to avail 43 government services sitting at home. He said doorstep delivery of services had been started, which would provide seamless services from the government to the citizens.

