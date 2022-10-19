Rs 2.64 lakh stolen from PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

An amount of Rs 2.64 lakh was stolen from an office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) near Pratap Bagh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the cash was stolen during the lunch break. They said the cashier who had kept the cash in the locker had gone on break at 1.30 pm. They said when the cashier came back, he found the locker broken and the cash missing.

A cop at the Division Number 3 police station said as per the statement of the cashier and senior officials, a complaint had been registered and the matter was under investigation. He said no CCTV cameras were installed inside or outside the office, therefore, no clues could be gathered so far. He said the police teams were scrutinising the cameras installed nearby to check the movement of any suspicious persons during those hours.