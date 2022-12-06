RSS holds event on Sikh Guru's life

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a programme on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur to commemorate the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru at CT College here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering as the keynote speaker, Daya Lal, Seh Sehyogak Dharam Jagran Manch, Jalandhar, said: “The purpose of life is to see and keep humanity with harmony and people or creatures with love and to be in yourself. Greed, desire, arrogance are the biggest faults, which take life away from humanity. Guru Teg Bahadur ji’s life was for humanity. There is a great need to adopt the life philosophy, teachings of the Guru in the present era. Kuldeep, Jalandhar Vibhag College Vidyarthi Parmukh, RSS, Bhanu, Vidyarthi Parmukh, Jalandhar, were present as speakers.

Before this, a tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on behalf of CT College Maqsudan Management and Organising Board was paid in the seminar hall of the college. The students were told about the sacrifice that the guru made for the protection of Kashmiri pandits.

The programme was presided over by CT College principal Dr Yogesh Chhabra. Dr Amanpreet Singh, Director, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), was the special guest in the event. Dr Amanpreet Singh said the most important teaching of Guru Teg Bahadur was to conquer human beings by controlling their greed of more earning. “Because of greed, people always desire more than they need and jealousy and ego are born from it. In today’s time, most people are in this race and are leaving behind even decency in public domain,” he said.

IKGPTU’s Deputy Registrar (Admissions) Rishi Gupta and Assistant Registrar Ashish Sharma were also present in the programme.