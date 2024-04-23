RTA: School buses found with expired safety equipment, kits

Tribune News Service

Expired first-aid kits, no fire extinguishers, uncomfortable wooden seats instead of proper seats are some of the shortcomings that were found by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on checking private school buses in Hoshiarpur. Same is the case in Jalandhar, where some school bus drivers found to be having no licence, uniform or experience. Also, tampering with the speed governors was also noticed by the authorities.

Shocking revelations came to the fore during the checking of vehicles under the ‘Safe School Vahan’ policy.

The authorities in both districts are issuing challans and impounding buses. In Hoshiarpur, until now, 110 challans have been imposed for not adhering to the policy.

Ravinder Singh Gill of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Hoshiarpur, said the schools were asked to give an undertaking that they would follow rules according to the safe vahan school policy. “The schools and parents should ensure that the school buses are safe. Parents have full right to check the buses and they must also bring it to the notice of the authorities if they find any problem,” he added.

Amanpreet Singh, RTO, Jalandhar, said above all, the aim of checking the school buses is to ensure the safety of the students.

To ensure the safety of children commuting in school buses, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Agarwal today directed the managements/principals of different schools of the district to strictly follow the ‘Safe School Vahan’ policy. He issued directions that all school vehicles should be run on the roads according to the norms of the ‘Safe School Vahan’ policy by May 10.

During a meeting with the representatives of different schools here at the District Administrative Complex, the DC said the safety of children is the first priority of the district administration and any kind of negligence will be highly unwarranted.

According to the scheme, the schools should have type and model of vehicle, installation of flashing light/buzzer working at the time of boarding and de-boarding of bus, seating capacity, speed governor, CCTV cameras, type of door of bus, availability of lock on doors, registration number, emergency exit and first-aid box, women attendants, etc, in their buses.

A school-level transport committee should be constituted, which should meet every month to discuss the matters pertaining to safe transportation of schoolchildren and evolve a suitable plan of action.

